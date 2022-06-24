Tiaa Fsb Purchases 31,917 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

