Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 157,632 shares.The stock last traded at $161.93 and had previously closed at $164.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

