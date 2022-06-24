Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 2,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Artivion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Company Profile (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.