Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 2,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91.
Artivion Company Profile (NYSE:AORT)
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
