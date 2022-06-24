AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 21,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,278,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at $353,933,008.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,191.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 782,162 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.