Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,929 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

