ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 6%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Get ATRenew alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.