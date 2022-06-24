Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 93,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,323,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,279,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

