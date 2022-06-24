AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 252,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,766,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

