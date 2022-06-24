Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10. 11,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,157,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $4,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 900.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

