SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 4.7% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.42. 26,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,104,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $948.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 109,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

