Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 4.6%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 2,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.