Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 4.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 3,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 675,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

A number of analysts have commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.72.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.