Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 75,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,450,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.