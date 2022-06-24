Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 1,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,367,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,492,000 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

