Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 3.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.32. 253,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,688,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock valued at $43,340,138.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

