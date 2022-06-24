fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 42,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,479,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in fuboTV by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 405,170 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.