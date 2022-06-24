Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.69 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

