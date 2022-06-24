DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 3.5% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.42. 2,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,178,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

