Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.43 and last traded at $79.47. 5,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 988,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 3.65.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,425 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,829,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $326,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

