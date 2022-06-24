GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 2,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,928,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in GoodRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

