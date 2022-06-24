TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 9,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,197,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

TSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.23.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 543,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 2,883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 288,985 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.