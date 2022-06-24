Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 8.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48. 2,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 817,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSM. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

