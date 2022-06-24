Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 6,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,634,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

