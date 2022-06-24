DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

PLTR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

