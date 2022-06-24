Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

