Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Boeing by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $133.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

