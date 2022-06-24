Insider Buying: Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN – Get Rating) Director William Hugh Mcneil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,588.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,943.

On Thursday, May 19th, William Hugh Mcneil bought 3,000 shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.24 per share, with a total value of C$96,714.90.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

