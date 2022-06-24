Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 2.14% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

