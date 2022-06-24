Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365,708 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,854,658. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.