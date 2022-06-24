TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

FTI opened at $6.42 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

