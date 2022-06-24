Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,635.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

