Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,945,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,207,000 after buying an additional 56,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,805,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after buying an additional 371,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after buying an additional 189,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $19.54 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

