Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 33,628 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

