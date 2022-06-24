Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

