Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,231,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,948,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.