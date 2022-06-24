Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

