Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $82,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

