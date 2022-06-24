Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $30.49 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

