Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

