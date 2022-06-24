Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.