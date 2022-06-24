Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $263,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

TREX stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

