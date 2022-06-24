Calton & Associates Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDG opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

