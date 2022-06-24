Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,334,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

