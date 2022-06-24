4,857 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 467.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

