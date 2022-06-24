Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 852 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

OEF opened at $173.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.60. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

