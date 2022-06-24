BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

