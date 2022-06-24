Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 412 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.