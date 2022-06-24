Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Insmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.85 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

