Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

