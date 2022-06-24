Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,392 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,270,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,728 shares of company stock worth $3,554,309. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

